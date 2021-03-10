Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

