Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MRNS stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $569.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

