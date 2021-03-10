Mark R. Jones Sells 347 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $38,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of COR stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $114.08. 325,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

