Mark S. Haynie Sells 3,508 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $265,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.48. 206,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,559. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $77.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

