Mark Steven Bender Sells 25,811 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 25,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $2,381,580.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,154.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $95.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

