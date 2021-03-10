Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Markel by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Markel by 6.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Markel by 41.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Markel by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,130.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,061.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,023.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,164.77.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

