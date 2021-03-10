Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Announces Earnings Results

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

MRKR stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $120.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

