Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Trading Up 6.8%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 257,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 628,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MRKR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $120.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.27.
About Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.
