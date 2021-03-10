Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Trading Up 6.8%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 257,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 628,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRKR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $120.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

