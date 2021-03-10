MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,836,215 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point increased their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $512.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.99.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

