MarketPeak Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One MarketPeak token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00056087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.00796318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00065416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00041218 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

PEAK is a token. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.