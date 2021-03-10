Marlin (POND) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $66.28 million and approximately $25.62 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.50 or 0.00498621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00067291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00052170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00073621 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.43 or 0.00532151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00075424 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,225,924 tokens. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

