Marriott International (MAR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR):

3/1/2021 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Marriott International was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

2/25/2021 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Marriott International was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

2/19/2021 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/20/2021 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.19 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average of $117.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

