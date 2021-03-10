Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to announce $4.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.80 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $18.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.06 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.92 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

MMC opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.90 and a 200-day moving average of $114.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after buying an additional 1,704,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,538,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,144,000 after buying an additional 99,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,508,000 after buying an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

