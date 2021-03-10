Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $30,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,902 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $334.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $353.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

