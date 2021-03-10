Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer Buys 11,700 Shares

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 11,700 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,694.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,255,500.

TSE MRE traded down C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 370,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,989. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.90. Martinrea International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.64 and a twelve month high of C$16.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities downgraded Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

