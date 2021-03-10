Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Cormark analyst M. Whale expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$14.00 on Wednesday. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$5.64 and a 12 month high of C$16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.06.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

