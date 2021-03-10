Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

