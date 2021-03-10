MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.36

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.36 and last traded at $96.15, with a volume of 18154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

Get MasTec alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,220 shares of company stock worth $7,794,314. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.