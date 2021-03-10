MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.36

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.36 and last traded at $96.15, with a volume of 18154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.73.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.
The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69.
In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,220 shares of company stock worth $7,794,314. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.
MasTec Company Profile (NYSE:MTZ)
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.
