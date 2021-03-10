Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,517 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Matador Resources worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTDR. MKM Partners cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Shares of MTDR opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.