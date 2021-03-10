Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,222,000 after acquiring an additional 314,770 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 735,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,135,000 after acquiring an additional 56,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,557 shares of company stock worth $37,989,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.15.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.