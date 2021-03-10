Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Trading 5.7% Higher

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.80. 2,884,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,724,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,080.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,355,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mattel by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,994,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $62,686,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 80,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,530,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

