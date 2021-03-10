Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $705.13

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 705.13 ($9.21) and traded as low as GBX 680 ($8.88). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 692.50 ($9.05), with a volume of 15,948 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 896 ($11.71) to GBX 939 ($12.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of £194.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 728.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 705.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

