Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s share price rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 280,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 226,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

MMX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.10 million, a PE ratio of 100.40 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

