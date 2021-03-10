MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.51

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 3833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $573.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.05.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS.
About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.