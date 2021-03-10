MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.51

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 3833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $573.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Norges Bank bought a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,655,000. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in MBIA by 20.9% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 986,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 170,915 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in MBIA by 245.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 133,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,088 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MBIA by 557.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 91,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 255.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 52,333 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.