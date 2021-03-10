McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McAfee has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,068,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

