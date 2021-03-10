Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $50.96 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,951.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,218.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,198.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

