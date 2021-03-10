Mdex Trading 17% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $340.89 million and approximately $245.82 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $4.48 or 0.00007973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.67 or 0.00505257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00074211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.07 or 0.00543387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00076150 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.