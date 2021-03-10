Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.89. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 233,275 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on Mechel PAO in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mechel PAO by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mechel PAO by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the third quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.