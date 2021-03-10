Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.47

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as high as $7.98. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 312,721 shares.

MFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

The company has a market cap of $180.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Equities analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at $131,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,046,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

