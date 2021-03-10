Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Trading Up 8%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) shares were up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 725,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 262,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $208.11 million, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.