MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Shares Gap Up to $5.68

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $10.75. MediciNova shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 244,567 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 471,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 18,840.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 455,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 71,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

