MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Shares Gap Up to $5.68

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $10.75. MediciNova shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 244,567 shares changing hands.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 471,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 18,840.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 455,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 71,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.
MediciNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNOV)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
