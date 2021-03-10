MediciNova Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,198 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,040% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

NASDAQ MNOV traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. 317,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

