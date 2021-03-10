MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Trading Up 5.7%

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 160,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 176,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDWD shares. Aegis started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $152.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.63.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 82,050 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 36.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 68,918 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediWound in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

