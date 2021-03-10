MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to $10.00 at CIBC

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MEGEF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. 109,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,857. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.44.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

