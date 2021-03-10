Megacoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Million (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $1,798.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.53 or 0.00355618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000151 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,437,365 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.