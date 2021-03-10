Megacoin Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $250.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.54 or 0.00361403 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 526.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000153 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,437,353 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

