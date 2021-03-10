Melcor REIT Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (TSE:MR)

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Melcor REIT in a report issued on Sunday, March 7th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Melcor REIT has a twelve month low of C$21.80 and a twelve month high of C$33.83.

