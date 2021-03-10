Meme (MEME) Trading Up 42.7% Over Last Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Meme has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar. One Meme token can now be purchased for about $3,050.48 or 0.05384127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $85.41 million and approximately $14.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.65 or 0.00428282 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00044390 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005473 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Meme Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

