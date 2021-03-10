Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 51.7% higher against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $37,658.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.33 or 0.00423165 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00043524 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.72 or 0.05386984 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

