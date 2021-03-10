MenaPay Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $1,435.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

