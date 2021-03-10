Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.88

Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.88, with a volume of 2705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $547.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 69,487 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

