Mercury One Day Volume Reaches $5,654.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Mercury token can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mercury has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $5,654.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.93 or 0.00500296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00067996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00054425 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073980 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.00531946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00075667 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Mercury Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

