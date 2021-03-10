Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.85

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 4979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $986.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.32 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 29.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 978,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 221,554 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 14.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

