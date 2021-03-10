Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CFO Hilla Sferruzza Sells 2,784 Shares

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $250,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,852.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

