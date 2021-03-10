Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Director Sells $146,265.00 in Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 10,500 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $146,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,062.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MESA traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. 2,618,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,551. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $589.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MESA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

