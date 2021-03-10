Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.63

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 2738388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

MESA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $543.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $41,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $30,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,517.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,858. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 503,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 35.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

