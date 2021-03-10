Meta (MTA) Price Hits $2.40 on Top Exchanges

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Meta token can currently be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00004289 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Meta has a market cap of $41.64 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.82 or 0.00501424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00052499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00072840 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.00533707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00075743 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

Meta Token Trading

