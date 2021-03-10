MetaHash (MHC) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 50.5% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $13.33 million and $105,982.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.70 or 0.00503119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00066258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00072596 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.04 or 0.00530511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00076658 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,593,016,754 coins and its circulating supply is 2,423,376,010 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

