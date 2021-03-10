MetaMorph (METM) Market Capitalization Tops $345,438.10

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. MetaMorph has a market cap of $345,438.10 and approximately $60,626.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00054936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.03 or 0.00769977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00030164 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00040483 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.