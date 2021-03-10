Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Hits One Day Volume of $318,956.00 (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $22.62 million and approximately $318,956.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CRYPTO:DNA) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

